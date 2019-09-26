Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) is Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s 6th Largest Position

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III lessened its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals accounts for 3.2% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,081,346.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APD traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.29. The company had a trading volume of 546,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,377. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.44 and a 1-year high of $232.47. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. HSBC cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.71.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

