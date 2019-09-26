Ainsworth Game Technology (ASX:AGI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.73

Shares of Ainsworth Game Technology Limited (ASX:AGI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and traded as high as $0.78. Ainsworth Game Technology shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 80,885 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $257.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

About Ainsworth Game Technology (ASX:AGI)

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited designs, develops, produces, leases, sells, and services gaming machines, and other related equipment and services. The company operates in the online gaming markets, including social gaming and licensed ‘Real Money' gambling markets. It has operations in Australia, the Americas, Europe, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Ainsworth Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ainsworth Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.