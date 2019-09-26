Aims Property Securities Fund (APW) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on December 13th

Aims Property Securities Fund (ASX:APW) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Aims Property Securities Fund has a 52 week low of A$1.32 ($0.94) and a 52 week high of A$1.90 ($1.34). The firm has a market cap of $65.29 million and a P/E ratio of 7.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.44.

In related news, insider Richard Nott bought 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.43 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of A$31,251.30 ($22,164.04).

Aims Property Securities Fund is a close-ended fund of funds launched by MacArthurCook Ltd. The fund is managed by MacarthurCook Fund Management Limited. It invests in the funds investing in the real estate sector including unlisted property trusts/syndicates, wholesale property funds, listed property trust, listed property-related companies, and cash and fixed interest securities.

