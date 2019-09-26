AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Issue Sep 19 Dividend of $0.16

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) declared a sep 19 dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 78.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.23. 970,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,102,715. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.27.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.