Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given a $80.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $80.00 price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AGIO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.43.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.01. 335,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,769. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.65.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.17). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.89% and a negative net margin of 383.05%. The company had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

