Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AGYS. ValuEngine lowered Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Agilysys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $28.00 price target on Agilysys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilysys has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $646.10 million, a PE ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.92 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Agilysys will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 74,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $1,593,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jebaseelan Kingsley bought 2,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 11,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,611.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,000 shares of company stock worth $572,970 and have sold 89,800 shares worth $1,944,703. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 430.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the second quarter worth about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 1,508.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 51.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

