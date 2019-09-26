Aggreko plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aggreko plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aggreko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Aggreko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGKF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. Aggreko has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

