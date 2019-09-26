adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €320.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €320.00 ($372.09) price target by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s current price.

ADS has been the subject of several other research reports. Commerzbank set a €300.00 ($348.84) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie set a €300.00 ($348.84) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €265.60 ($308.84).

Shares of adidas stock traded up €8.95 ($10.41) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €278.65 ($324.01). 608,814 shares of the company were exchanged. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($233.73). The business has a 50-day moving average of €267.62 and a 200-day moving average of €254.61.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

