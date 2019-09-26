Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

ADPT has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of ADPT opened at $34.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.52. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, major shareholder Viking Global Performance Llc purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nancy Louise Hill purchased 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 262,200 shares of company stock worth $5,244,000 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

