Actuant (NYSE:ATU) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.68-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $575-600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $682.10 million.Actuant also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.08-0.12 EPS.

NYSE:ATU opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $23.80. Actuant has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.65.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Actuant had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Actuant will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. Actuant’s payout ratio is 3.67%.

ATU has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Actuant and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Actuant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Actuant from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Actuant from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Actuant from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Actuant presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.64.

In other news, Director Deursen Holly Van sold 1,647 shares of Actuant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $34,916.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

