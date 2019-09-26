Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACRS. Svb Leerink cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $53.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.81. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 979.65% and a negative return on equity of 81.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 82,200.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 29,970 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.