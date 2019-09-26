Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock Price Down 12%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s stock price traded down 12% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.87, 2,251,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 220% from the average session volume of 702,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $137.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.94.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 960.91% and a negative return on equity of 59.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 193,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 137,558 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 37.6% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 98,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

