Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) Insider Gavin Wood Sells 4,503 Shares

Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) insider Gavin Wood sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,143 ($14.94), for a total transaction of £51,469.29 ($67,253.74).

Gavin Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Abcam alerts:

On Friday, September 13th, Gavin Wood purchased 2,500 shares of Abcam stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,157 ($15.12) per share, for a total transaction of £28,925 ($37,795.64).

ABC traded up GBX 21 ($0.27) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,151 ($15.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,233. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,185.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,285.68. Abcam Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,006 ($13.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a GBX 8.58 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Abcam’s previous dividend of $3.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Abcam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) target price (down from GBX 1,430 ($18.69)) on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,330 ($17.38) target price on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,144 ($14.95) to GBX 1,134 ($14.82) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.