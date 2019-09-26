AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $1,300,469,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,715.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,664,000 after buying an additional 9,065,487 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,200,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,799,000 after buying an additional 4,765,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,634,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,327,000 after buying an additional 2,953,331 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.86 per share, with a total value of $3,622,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,066,628.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $663,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 143,077 shares of company stock worth $9,564,951 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABBV traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.10. 1,660,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,712,805. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $96.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.31. The company has a market cap of $107.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Svb Leerink upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Leerink Swann upgraded AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.12.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

