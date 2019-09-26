AAR Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

AAR has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AAR to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

Shares of NYSE AIR traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,861. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.18. AAR has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.03 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIR. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on AAR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

