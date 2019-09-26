A.G. Barr plc (BAG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4 on October 25th

A.G. Barr plc (LON:BAG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON BAG traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) on Thursday, hitting GBX 590 ($7.71). The stock had a trading volume of 160,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,873. A.G. Barr has a one year low of GBX 551.58 ($7.21) and a one year high of GBX 980 ($12.81). The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market cap of $662.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 618.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 784.04.

BAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of A.G. Barr from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of A.G. Barr in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 580 ($7.58) price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. A.G. Barr has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 607.50 ($7.94).

In other A.G. Barr news, insider Stuart Lorimer bought 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 618 ($8.08) per share, with a total value of £19,986.12 ($26,115.41). Also, insider Nick Wharton purchased 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.44) per share, for a total transaction of £10,316.62 ($13,480.49). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,814.

A.G. Barr Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

