89,633 Shares in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,231.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 354.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 10,853 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $451,810.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,118.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 14,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $619,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,362.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,805 shares of company stock worth $10,135,630. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.69. The company had a trading volume of 294,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.84. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $44.65.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.38%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

