$84.80 Million in Sales Expected for International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) will report $84.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.60 million. International Money Express posted sales of $72.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year sales of $325.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $325.50 million to $326.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $384.60 million, with estimates ranging from $380.20 million to $389.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $82.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 0.56%.

IMXI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities set a $17.00 price target on International Money Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Money Express has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In other International Money Express news, insider Solomon Cohen sold 16,508 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $210,477.00. Also, major shareholder William Velez sold 8,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $95,680.00. Insiders sold a total of 124,508 shares of company stock worth $1,502,157 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 2,942.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 958,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 61.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after buying an additional 298,987 shares in the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,373,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

IMXI traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.03. 4,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.23 million, a P/E ratio of -280.20 and a beta of -0.24. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

