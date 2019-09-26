$79.21 Million in Sales Expected for Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) will post sales of $79.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.89 million to $79.50 million. Q2 posted sales of $60.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year sales of $313.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.30 million to $315.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $385.68 million, with estimates ranging from $380.07 million to $392.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.93.

In other Q2 news, insider William M. Furrer sold 13,301 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,013,270.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,563.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $2,228,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,881,270.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 362,487 shares of company stock valued at $29,069,103. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 67.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 82.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steelhead Partners LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the second quarter worth about $137,000.

NYSE QTWO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.41. 342,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,440. Q2 has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $93.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

