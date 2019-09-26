69,942 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 69,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2,080.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other NiSource news, EVP Violet Sistovaris sold 40,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $1,178,209.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $174,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,242.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,768,990. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.53. The company had a trading volume of 50,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.19 and a twelve month high of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NI shares. Wolfe Research downgraded NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.48.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

