6,389 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Purchased by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,850,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,921,305,000 after purchasing an additional 275,890 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,877,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $506,235,000 after purchasing an additional 220,595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,737,000 after purchasing an additional 385,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 32.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,639,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,429,000 after purchasing an additional 881,932 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,049,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $256,441,000 after purchasing an additional 377,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $86.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $106.61.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 9.83%. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.35.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc purchased 764,501 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.61 per share, for a total transaction of $57,039,419.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra purchased 1,360 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.48 per share, with a total value of $99,932.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 773,107 shares of company stock valued at $57,638,240 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

