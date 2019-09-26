$62.20 Million in Sales Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Analysts expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to report sales of $62.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.70 million. HealthStream posted sales of $59.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $253.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $253.20 million to $254.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $253.69 million, with estimates ranging from $253.37 million to $254.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $63.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.12 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

HSTM traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.18. 89,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,626. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. The company has a market cap of $847.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $31.21.

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $142,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,635.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in HealthStream by 917.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in HealthStream by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in HealthStream by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in HealthStream by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

