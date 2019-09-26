555,000 Shares in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 555,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.85% of Dynavax Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 148.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 56,326.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 12,955 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 29.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth $59,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

In related news, Director Francis Cano bought 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $50,001.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 118,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DVAX stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.89. 118,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.30. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 781.10% and a negative return on equity of 304.71%. The company’s revenue was up 564.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

