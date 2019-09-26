54,000 Shares in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Acquired by Voleon Capital Management LP

Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 170.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 1,111.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 1,111.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 258.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 271.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Mylan stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $19.74. The stock had a trading volume of 141,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,095. Mylan NV has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69.
In related news, Director Richard A. Mark purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Coury purchased 49,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,171.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 947,194 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,711.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 83,859 shares of company stock worth $1,628,752 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MYL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mylan in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Mylan from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mylan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.03.
Mylan Profile
Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.
