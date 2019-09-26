54,000 Shares in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Acquired by Voleon Capital Management LP

Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 170.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 1,111.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 1,111.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 258.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 271.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mylan stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $19.74. The stock had a trading volume of 141,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,095. Mylan NV has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Mark purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Coury purchased 49,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,171.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 947,194 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,711.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 83,859 shares of company stock worth $1,628,752 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MYL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mylan in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Mylan from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mylan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

