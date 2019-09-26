5,315 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Acquired by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,949,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,786,000 after acquiring an additional 17,381 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.90. 325,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,340. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.93. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $91.41.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.4793 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

