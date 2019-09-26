4,282 Shares in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ST. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,323,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $284,704,000 after buying an additional 331,366 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,424,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,822,000 after purchasing an additional 217,835 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 993,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,674,000 after purchasing an additional 186,944 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 481,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 107,092 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,530,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $384,040,000 after purchasing an additional 95,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul Chawla sold 9,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $470,293.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $119,196.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,321. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.44. 365,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,788. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. Longbow Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.84 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks set a $53.00 price objective on Sensata Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.68.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

