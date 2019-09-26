$380,000.00 in Sales Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) to post $380,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the lowest is $250,000.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year sales of $1.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $570,000.00 to $1.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $750,000.00, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million.

ALPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Immune Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 67.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 81,800 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 10.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 46.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALPN traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.92. 24,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,289. The stock has a market cap of $76.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.86. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.