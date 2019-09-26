37,816 Shares in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 7.56% of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000.

NASDAQ TUSA traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.88. 30 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,067. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $36.30.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1%.

