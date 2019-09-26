360 Capital Group Ltd (TGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

360 Capital Group Ltd (ASX:TGP) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of 360 Capital Group stock traded up A$0.04 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting A$1.15 ($0.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,512 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 248.03 and a current ratio of 248.39. 360 Capital Group has a 1 year low of A$0.92 ($0.65) and a 1 year high of A$1.20 ($0.85). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of A$1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $265.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.29.

360 Capital Group Company Profile

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, alternative asset investment and funds management group concentrating on strategic investment and active investment management of alternative assets. The Group actively invests in real estate debt and equity and is expanding its investment universe into public and private equity as well as investing in credit strategies.

