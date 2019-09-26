360 Capital Group Ltd (TGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

360 Capital Group Ltd (ASX:TGP) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Shares of 360 Capital Group stock traded up A$0.04 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting A$1.15 ($0.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,512 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 248.03 and a current ratio of 248.39. 360 Capital Group has a 1 year low of A$0.92 ($0.65) and a 1 year high of A$1.20 ($0.85). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of A$1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $265.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.29.
360 Capital Group Company Profile
Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?
Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.