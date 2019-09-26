$36.69 Million in Sales Expected for Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will announce sales of $36.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.50 million to $36.87 million. Mercantile Bank reported sales of $34.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $144.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $144.40 million to $144.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $148.75 million, with estimates ranging from $148.60 million to $148.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.51 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 25.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Mercantile Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.52. 21,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,455. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $35.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

