2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

TWOU has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

2U stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.02. 47,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,321. 2U has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $80.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.38 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 2U will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, Director Gregory K. Peters purchased 72,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $1,009,394.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,522.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Chernis purchased 32,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $498,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,738.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 159,608 shares of company stock worth $2,264,302. Insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in 2U during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 2U during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in 2U during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in 2U by 27.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

