2,840 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Bought by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in General Motors by 101.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in General Motors by 253.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in General Motors by 90.9% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 733 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.57. 352,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,858,054. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $11,046,038.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at $19,190,902.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $668,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,944 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,038 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

