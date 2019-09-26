26,619 Shares in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $84,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

FTSL stock opened at $47.42 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.42.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

