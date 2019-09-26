25,000 Shares in Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Bought by OZ Management LP

OZ Management LP acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. OZ Management LP owned 0.08% of Stoke Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $11,668,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,177,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,917,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 820 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,569. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.33.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.58). Equities research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STOK shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

