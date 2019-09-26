$209.38 Million in Sales Expected for EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) will announce sales of $209.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.64 million and the highest is $213.11 million. EZCORP posted sales of $206.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year sales of $844.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $843.28 million to $846.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $905.46 million, with estimates ranging from $884.01 million to $926.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EZPW shares. ValuEngine downgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded EZCORP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in EZCORP by 98.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in EZCORP by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 6.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 5.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 19.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EZPW traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 555,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

