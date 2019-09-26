1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (BMV:QTEC) Plans $0.20 — Dividend

1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (BMV:QTEC) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1988 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.17. 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.00.

