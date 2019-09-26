1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the August 15th total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
NASDAQ BCOW traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $9.41. 27 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $10.50.
About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin
Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.