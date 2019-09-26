1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the August 15th total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ BCOW traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $9.41. 27 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides various financial services. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking, money market, statement and health savings, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate, land, and other loans; residential real estate loans, such as first mortgages and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity and lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by certificates of deposit, and others, as well as one- to four-family residential real estate and multi-family loans.

