187,926 Shares in Haymaker Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HYACU) Purchased by Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HYACU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 187,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $511,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,021,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,021,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,042,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYACU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.14. Haymaker Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company also seeks to acquire and operate business in the consumer and consumer-related products and services industries.

