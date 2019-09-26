$173.21 Million in Sales Expected for PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) will post sales of $173.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $183.70 million and the lowest is $166.00 million. PetIQ posted sales of $131.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year sales of $683.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $680.00 million to $687.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $803.12 million, with estimates ranging from $789.20 million to $821.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PetIQ.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.35. PetIQ had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PETQ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In other news, insider Will Santana sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,600. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PetIQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PetIQ by 461.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in PetIQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in PetIQ by 327,900.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PetIQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PETQ traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.73. The company had a trading volume of 247,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,441. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $754.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.52.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetIQ (PETQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.