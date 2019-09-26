1,500 Shares in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,649,000 after buying an additional 602,653 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 29,417 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $1,898,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,205. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.70.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $266.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.12 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

SJI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Maxim Group set a $40.00 price objective on South Jersey Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered South Jersey Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on South Jersey Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

