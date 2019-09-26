$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) to post sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Three analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Regions Financial posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $5.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Regions Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

In other news, EVP C. Keith Herron sold 69,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $1,005,368.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,953.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $585,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,033.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,436 shares of company stock worth $2,024,102 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 49,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 11,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,610,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,908,609. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Regions Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.37 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

