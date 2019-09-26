0Chain Price Tops $0.0509 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0509 or 0.00000634 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. 0Chain has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $2,451.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00190249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.07 or 0.01028378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000159 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00037513 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00020381 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,116,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

