$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.59. Ciena reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $960.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.64 million. Ciena had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Ciena’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIEN. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.52.

In other news, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,800 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $210,336.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,312 shares of company stock worth $3,532,748 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Ciena by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.19. 2,302,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,716. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.03. Ciena has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $46.78.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

