-$0.26 EPS Expected for Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) to post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Inspired Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

NASDAQ INSE traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.21. 9,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,092. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $170.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSE. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 102,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 340,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 28,836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 998,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

