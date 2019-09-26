$0.01 EPS Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $12.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 million.

SMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

SMED stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.35. 360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,635. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $68.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 48,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 164,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

