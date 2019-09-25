Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392,200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.51% of Zscaler worth $48,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,160,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,877,000 after purchasing an additional 750,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,739,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,224,000 after purchasing an additional 655,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,698,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 19.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,453,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,057,000 after purchasing an additional 400,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth approximately $148,614,000. Institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total value of $78,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Amit Sinha sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 170,561 shares of company stock worth $14,152,448 in the last 90 days. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.43. The company had a trading volume of 616,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,181. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -403.58 and a beta of 1.31. Zscaler Inc has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $89.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $86.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

