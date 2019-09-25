Zoomba (ZBA) Trading Down 23.5% Over Last Week

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. Zoomba has a total market cap of $23,485.00 and $123.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zoomba has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. One Zoomba coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Crex24, Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zoomba alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00648387 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00021124 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003865 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000276 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000116 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Zoomba Profile

Zoomba is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 21,757,249 coins and its circulating supply is 21,361,177 coins. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin . Zoomba’s official website is zoombacoin.com

Buying and Selling Zoomba

Zoomba can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoomba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zoomba using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zoomba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoomba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.