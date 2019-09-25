Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Trading 10.9% Higher

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM)’s share price traded up 10.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.39, 180,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 231,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

The company has a market cap of $41.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 1,523.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104,723 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 383,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 222,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile (NYSE:ZOM)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

