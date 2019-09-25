Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Stake Lifted by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,598 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 386.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,040,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209,650 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 54,145.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,839 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,559,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 42.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,258,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,826,000 after purchasing an additional 971,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexander Hume sold 9,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $448,492.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $38,997.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,886 shares of company stock valued at $936,691. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.53.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.40. The stock had a trading volume of 133,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.05. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.21 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

