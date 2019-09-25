Zeitcoin (ZEIT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. Zeitcoin has a market capitalization of $175,188.00 and $58.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zeitcoin has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Novaexchange, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zeitcoin alerts:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zeitcoin Coin Profile

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,236,793 coins. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeitcoin’s official website is www.zeit-coin.net . The official message board for Zeitcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336

Zeitcoin Coin Trading

Zeitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.